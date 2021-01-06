‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ Spoilers: Who Goes Home In Episode 4?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the next few episodes of The Challenge: Double Agents.

Tonight will see the return of The Challenge to MTV after a one-week break for the holidays. Four players have already been sent packing, one of which was due to a disqualification. Ashley Mitchell, Joseph Allen, and Wes Bergmann all lost during challenges in the crater, while Nicole Zanatta was DQ’ed for a shoulder injury during the last challenge.

This evening will see another disqualification, which could effect if anyone else gets the boot. According to The Challenge Vevmo page, Olivia “Liv” Jawando will end up going home due to the injury she sustained in Episode 3. It seemed like all would be well after she got home from the hospital after being placed in a sling, but her injury will be severe enough to keep her from competing. Liv’s DQ does not mean everyone is safe tonight, however.

Insider Pink Rose has Nelson Thomas listed as the next person to be eliminated from the show after Liv. It’s not clear if the elimination is changed from a girl’s night to a guy’s night after Liv is sent packing, but it looks like Nelson could also be leaving the show tonight if a competition in the crater plays out.

Nelson will battle pal Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat in the next elimination in a variation of Hall Brawl. The set up was teased in the previews at the end of the last episode, and unfortunately for Nelson, he will be on the receiving end of the mack truck that is Fessy. The Big Brother alum will come out victorious and earn his Gold Skull, qualifying him to run the final.

The next few episodes are going to contain a lot of unexpected events as another player walks away from the game to deal with family issues back in the states. Survivor winner Natalie Anderson decided to step away from Double Agents to take care of matters with her family, which forced the producers to make a last-minute decision.

At some point in the next few weeks, Ashley Mitchell will return due to the DQ’s by Nicole and Liv and Natalie’s forfeit. The producers decided to bring Ashley back to help balance things out, but this likely won’t happen till two weeks from now.

All the unexpected disqualifications of women won’t prevent any of the remaining ladies from going down into elimination. According to spoilers, Tori Deal will be the next female to go home after losing a battle in the crater to Aneesa Ferreira. Tori will likely get the boot in the next two episodes despite the side drama.