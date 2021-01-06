Saffron Barker Stuns In Plaid Miniskirt With Slits From Her Own Clothing Range

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has her own clothing range with fashion brand In The Style and is using the social media platform to model some of the items that are taken from it.

The 20-year-old stunned in a black jumper that appeared to have a turtle neck. The garment was loose-fitted and tucked into her high-waisted multicolored plaid miniskirt. The attire fell above her upper thigh and had small slits on both sides. Barker teamed the ensemble with black leather knee-high boots and a handbag of the same color and material that had Balenciaga written in white across the long strap. She kept her nails short for the occasion and painted them with a coat of black polish. Barker accessorized herself with rings and hoop earrings while styling her blond hair in a ponytail.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2 million subscribers, treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured in the middle of an outdoor pathway. Barker posed side-on and gazed over her shoulder directly at the camera lens with a smirky smile. She leaned forward slightly and held her bag in front of her.

In the next slide, the influencer stretched one leg forward and raised one hand to the side of her face. Barker gazed up to her left with her piercing blue eyes and continued to smile.

In the third and final frame, she shared a close-up snap that showcased some of the details of her outfit.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 69,000 likes and over 440 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.8 million followers.

“Saffron autumn barker, you are beautiful,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“This is so stunning wow saff,” another person shared.

“YOUR SMILE IS THE BEST,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“Love this look!!! You look a doll,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience for her choice of fashion is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a sleeveless black crop top that featured a halterneck. The influencer rocked high-waisted leather pants of the same color that were loose around the bottom and white sneakers. Barker decorated her nails red and accessorized herself with a black rucksack, a bracelet, rings, hoop earrings, a pair of black shades, and a necklace.