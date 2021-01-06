Rachel Cook Stuns Fans In Skimpy Thong Bikini

Rachel Cook gave her 3 million Instagram followers something to look at on Tuesday, January 5, in a hot new post. The American model and content creator took to the app to share a couple of photos that saw enjoying a paradisiacal location on a boat as she rocked a scanty bikini that put her fit body front and center.

The first photo — taken by Robert Voltaire, as she indicated via a tag — featured Cook posing sideways as she leaned against a white structure. She rested both elbows on the surface as she turned her head to glance at the camera with fierce eyes and a coquettish smile.

Cook wore a black two-piece bathing suit for a timeless style. It included a bandeau top that clung to her chest. On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching bikini bottoms featuring a white string along the waistband that tied on the back. It boasted a thong back that bared her tight booty.

The second picture showed Cook sitting on the boat with a white towel wrapped around her torso.

In the caption, Cook announced that the 11th issue of Nirvana, a NSFW online magazine she runs and models for, was dropping in the evening. She included that this was one of her favorite issues to shoot, and teased that she can’t share the “best” photos on Instagram, urging her fans to subscribe via the link in her bio.

In under a day of being published, the post has garnered more than 91,300 likes and over 525 comments. Her fans couldn’t help by take to the comment section to share their thoughts about the photo, praising Cook’s beauty and sex appeal.

“I’m not a believer but now I have no doubts, this is an angel,” one user wrote.

“Is there any woman the equal of this incomparable young creature?!? Not in this world! KUDOS!” replied another fan.

“They should replace the word ‘Perfection’ with Rachel Cook in the dictionary,” a third admirer chimed in.

“if anyone ever tells me “nobody’s perfect”, I’ll show them this photo,” added a fourth follower.

Cook’s latest update fits like a glove among her Instagram feed’s content. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she recently shared an equally hot slideshow, though this time around she opted to wear a skimpy lingerie set. The two-piece was made from see-through material, prompting the model to use her arms to censor her chest. It included an underwire bra with adjustable straps, matching panties that sat low, a garter belt tightly secured around her waist and a sexy choker.