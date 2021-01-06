Tarsha Whitmore Looks Smoking Hot In A Pair Of Blue Booty Shorts

In her latest Instagram share, Australian beauty Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her 878,000 followers with a double update that showcased her fit figure. She rocked a matching set from the brand Bo and Tee for the occasion, and she made sure to tag the label’s own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first picture, in case her followers wanted to pick up the look.

The photo was captured in Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Tarsha was perched on a worn-looking bench with a white textured wall behind her. The neutral spot provided the perfect backdrop for the vibrant blue hues of her ensemble to shine.

She rocked a short-sleeved crop top with a half-zip neckline. The shirt came to just an inch or two below her breasts, leaving a few inches of her toned stomach on display, and she had the piece unzipped to show off a bit of extra skin.

She paired the garment with matching shorts in the same hue, and the high-waisted fit highlighted her slim waist. The material clung to her shapely rear and the shorts ended just an inch or so down her thighs. As a result, her sculpted stems were on full display.

Tarsha finished off the outfit with a pair of high-top sneakers that incorporated several shades of blue, and the choice of footwear gave the ensemble a more casual vibe. Her long locks were styled in defined waves that tumbled down her chest and back, and she flashed a radiant smile at the camera in the first shot.

The second image was taken from a different perspective, showing off the ensemble from the front with Tarsha facing the camera. She had one leg up on the bench and the other hanging off the edge, and she rested one hand on her leg while brushing some of her hair away from her face. The garment was crafted from a ribbed material that stretched over her curves, and the brand’s name was written on discrete labels on both pieces.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 20,600 likes as well as 163 comments in just seven hours.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“This outfit is EVERYTHING,” another follower remarked.

“My fav set omg I need this in my life,” a third fan chimed in, loving Tarsha’s outfit.

“Prettiest babe,” yet another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha shared a steamy shot in which she flaunted her figure in a cream-colored strapless silk dress. The pale tone looked stunning against her bronzed skin, and she accessorized with sexy heels and a white bag with a golden chain strap.