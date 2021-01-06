Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Voluptuous Chest & Hourglass Figure In Daring Dress

Popular influencer Stassie Karanikolaou has an incredible figure, and she makes just about everything she wears look fabulous. In her latest Instagram update, she shared a photo that featured her flaunting her voluptuous chest and hourglass shape in a daring dress.

Stassie’s dress was made from a textured, cream-color fabric that clung to her curves. It was long, but that did not mean it was not revealing. In fact, it exposed plenty of skin — and all in the right places. The number had a plunging neckline and thin shoulder straps that put plenty of her cleavage on display. The bottom portion of the getup was connected to the front in the middle of the cups with edges that sloped down her side, resulting in two large cut-out sections that flashed her bare skin.

The model wore her thick, dark hair down in waves, and she accessorized her chic and sexy look with a cross pendant necklace and a bangle bracelet.

Stassie stood outside on a tile sidewalk. She posed next to what appeared to be a yellow house. Large topical plants and palm trees stood tall in a flowerbed next to the wall.

With her hands holding part of her hair behind her head, Stassie faced the camera and gave it a sultry gaze. Long tendrils fell across her face. With one leg in front of the other, she flaunted her curvaceous hips. The pose accentuated her ample chest as well as her slender waist.

In the caption, Stassie commented on the wind.

It might have been windy when the photo was taken, but that did not stop her from looking smoking hot in the photo, and her adoring fans took to the comments section to tell her so.

“You looking so Beautiful in this dress, nice body,” wrote one Instagram user, adding several emoji that included red roses and heart-eye smiley face emoji.

“You’re something like a storm,” quipped a second admirer.

“Omg your body is amazing,” added a third fan with several flame emoji.

“[T]here are no other ladies in your class,” a fourth comment read.

Earlier this eek, Stassie uploaded a series of photos that saw her rocking an animal-print bikini while spending some time in the Bahamas. The skimpy number had a low-cut top that left most of her breasts exposed. The bottoms were also revealing with a low-rise front and sides pulled high on her hips. She shared three pictures and one saw her getting friendly with a pig.