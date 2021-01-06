Kyra Santoro Rocks White Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Model Kyra Santoro has been in Cotsa Rica for her last few Instagram updates, and the time there seems to have done her some good as she looked fabulous in them. In her most recent share, she rocked a skimpy white bikini that left little to the imagination.

The top to Kyra’s swimsuit had small, triangle-shaped cups that were spaced wide apart, showing off her cleavage. Threadlike straps wrapped around her neck and the middle of her back. The bottoms had a low-cut front and a cheeky back. Long straps tied into bows on her hips featured tassels on the ends. The number had red lace details along the inside edges of the cups and on the top of the bottoms.

Kyra wore her wavy brunette locks down and tossed over one of her shoulders.

For accessories, the model sported a pair of white sunglasses along with layered gold necklaces and dangle earrings.

According to the geotag, Kyra was in Santa Teresa in the tropical country. The post consisted of three photos that saw her standing among several trees on a beach.

In the first picture, Kyra faced the camera with her arms by her sides. She posed with one leg slightly forward, highlighting her toned legs and hourglass shape. She tilted her head while she gazed at the lens putting her ample chest and chiseled abs on display.

Kyra showed off her pert derrière in the second frame. The lens captured her from a slight angle, giving her online audience the best angle of her backside. She bent one knee while she looked over her shoulder and smiled at the camera. With a slight arch in her back, she flaunted her trim midsection and shapely shoulders.

The third snap caught Kyra from the side. She arched her back, flaunting her flat abs and curvy booty. The long straps from her swimsuit hung down the sides of her thighs. A small tattoo on her torso called attention to her chest. She smiled as the sun hit the front of her body, accentuating her bronze skin.

In the caption, Kyra asked her followers for music suggestions.

While many chimed in with songs for her to listen check out, others doled out the compliments.

“I know you get this a lot but wow your beautiful,” one Instagram user commented.

“Always beautiful!!!” echoed a second fan, adding two red heart emoji.

“Absolutely amazing,” a third follower added.

“You’re perfect,” wrote a fourth admirer, adding several smiley face emoji with heart eyes.