Sarah Houchens Wears Nothing But White Panties In Artsy Mirror Snaps

Sarah Houchens gave her 1.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a few stunning snaps from a recent photo shoot in which she showed some serious skin.

The update included two artsy that were taken in Tampa, Florida, per the geotag, by photographer Anthony DeLeo. The images boasted a unique set up that saw the model sitting on the floor in front of an ornate, gold-framed mirror. Only her knees could be seen as she posed, though her upside-down reflection was also captured in the duo of photos — a sight that was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing.

In the glass, fans were treated to a look at Sarah as she went nearly-nude. She sported nothing more than a pair of frilly white panties in the upload, which could just barely be seen as she worked the lens. The lingerie featured a set of thin straps that fit snugly around her midsection, highlighting her tiny waist and slender frame. The number also featured a lacy hemline that drew attention to her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

The blond bombshell took things to the next level as she went topless for the steamy photo op. She crossed her toned arms in front of her bare chest in an effort to avoid violating any of Instagram’s strict no-nudity guidelines. Despite this, an eyeful of her ample cleavage and underboob could still be seen, giving the post a seductive vibe. However, her followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW scene.

Sarah straightened her long, platinum locks for the camera sesh and styled them in a deep part. She also accessorized with a thin bangle bracelet and a single silver ring to give her barely there look a bit of bling.

The racy double-pic post proved to be incredibly popular, racking up nearly 25,000 likes after just one day of hitting her feed. Hundreds hit up the comments section as well to compliment the social media star.

“Wow best pics ever!!” one person wrote.

“Omg this shot is unreal,” quipped another fan.

“You’re so beautiful. I look at your pictures for inspiration for my own life. You get me motivated to work out every day,” a third follower commented.

“Absolutely stunning!” praised a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Sarah has flaunted her phenomenal physique on social media. Last week, the fitness trainer sent temperatures soaring with a set of sultry bedroom snaps that saw her rocking a black lace bra and matching panties. Fans went wild for that upload as well, awarding it over 36,000 likes and 671 comments to date.