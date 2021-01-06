‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Star Carol Potter Admits She Used To Talk Dirty With Luke Perry, Had Cougar Crush On Him

The 72-year-old actress admitted she got flirty with the show's hearthrob more than 30 years ago.

Beverly Hills 90210 star Carol Potter has revealed that she used to get flirty with Luke Perry when they worked together on the 1990s teen drama series.

The late actor played Dylan McKay, the boyfriend of Potter’s TV daughter Brenda Walsh (Shannen Doherty), but in real life, the then 40-something actress had a crush on him, too.

In an interview with fellow co-stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth’s 9021OMG podcast, available here, Potter, now 72, dished about her flirty relationship with the man who starred as the resident 90210 heartthrob opposite her character, Cindy Walsh.

“We would flirt!” she said. “We used to joke [about everyone having crushes on Luke] all the time. We’d talk dirty to each other!”

Potter also admitted that she also had the “biggest crush” on Perry, who was nearly 20 years her junior.

The actress confirmed her crush as she played a game of “Kiss, Marry, Kick to the Curb” on the podcast. She told the co-hosts that given the choice, she would kiss Perry, marry Brian Austin Green (who played Spelling’s TV beau, David Silver, on the show), and ignore Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh) altogether. The 90210 mom joked that he would have to pass by Priestley because he played her son and it wouldn’t be right to kiss him romantically.

Sadly, Perry died in March 2019 following a stroke at age 52, leaving Potter and all of the cast members of the Fox series completely crushed.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

On the podcast, Potter also revealed that in addition to Perry, she was also close to her co-star James Eckhouse, who played her character’s husband, Jim. As for her female co-stars. the actress admitted she was not at all close to Doherty, despite the fact that she was her TV daughter.

“We weren’t warm and fuzzy,” she admitted of her relationship with Doherty. “I mean, we had some nice scenes together, but I never felt that close to Shannen. My sense of Shannen is she was…doing her thing. I didn’t feel like there was a lot of space for me.”

Potter added she had “a blast’ with newcomer Tiffani Thiessen, who joined the series as family friend Valerie Malone in its later seasons.

Beverly Hills, 90210 also starred Ian Ziering as Steve Sanders and Gabrielle Carteris as Andrea Zuckerman. Months after Perry’s death, many of the surviving castmates reunited to shoot a short-lived revival, BH90210.

The new interview is not the first time Perry’s flirty behavior was discussed by his castmates. In a 2019 interview with Access, seen on YouTube, the late actor was named the show’s flirtiest cast member by Zuckerman, Green, and Ziering, who noted that Perry always had something “nice” to say about everyone.