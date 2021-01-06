Celeste Bright Slays In A White Chain Bikini That Complements Her Deep Tan: ‘Happy New Year’

Celeste Bright is keeping the vacation pics coming. The model has been sharing a number of sizzling snaps from her trip to Tulum, Mexico to her Instagram page this week, and returned to her account on Tuesday night to add another one to the collection.

The blond bombshell appeared to be taking a dip in the hot tub when the smoldering shot was taken. She stood knee-deep in the water with one leg slightly in front of the other as she pushed her hips to the side to accentuate her hourglass silhouette. Her platinum locks spilled messily over her shoulders as she gazed at the camera with an intense stare while pursing her lips in a sensual manner. Despite being day five of 2021, she still took the opportunity to wish her 730,000 followers on the social media platform a “happy new year.”

Of course, a relaxing soak in the jacuzzi called for the perfect swimwear, and Celeste’s certainly did not disappoint. The 26-year-old opted for a skimpy white two-piece from PrettyLittleThing that complemented her deep, allover tan — much of which was exposed due to the swimwear’s racy design.

Celeste stunned in an itty-bitty triangle-style top that did nothing but favors for her ample assets. The number boasted a set of tiny cups that sat far apart on her chest, creating a wide, plunging neckline that showed off her voluptuous cleavage and bronzed decolletage. A dainty gold clasp connected them in the middle of her rib cage, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

The matching bottoms were equally as risque. The garment featured a small panel of fabric that covered up only what was necessary of the model’s lower half, leaving her curvy hips and toned thighs well on display for her audience to admire. It also had a thick waistband with gold chains on the straps that helped to accentuate her tiny waist, flat tummy, and abs.

In addition to the hardware on her bikini, Celeste also accessorized with a trendy chain choker necklace to give her look another pop of bling.

Fans swooned over the steamy new addition to the beauty’s Instagram feed, with dozens flocking to the comments section to let their admiration be known.

“You are very beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Sexy goddess,” remarked another fan.

“Celeste you look amazing,” a third follower gushed.

“Happy new year gorgeous,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up over 19,000 likes within less than a day’s time.