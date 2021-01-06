‘World’s Hottest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Smolders In Rolled Shorts & Crop Top: ‘One Of My 1st Viral Photos’

Lauren Drain took to Instagram to share another smoking-hot throwback photo of her in a sexy outfit. The model and fitness coach added the update to her feed on January 5, and it’s earning her a ton of praise from fans.

The image captured the model dressed for a workout session. She was posing in the center of the frame and appeared to be in a gym, with faux grass and a few boxing bags hung from the ceiling behind her. A geotag in the update indicated that Lauren was in Las Vegas, Nevada, where most of her recent images have been snapped. She playfully grabbed the ends of her hair in each hand and had her lips slightly parted as she gazed directly into the lens of the camera.

Lauren showed off her bombshell body in a sexy set which did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she sported a tiny white crop top with a distressed graphic on the front. The garment had a simple crew neckline which revealed a tease of her bronzed collarbone. The top was sleeveless and left her sculpted arms bare. It cut off mid-torso, exposing her rock-hard abs for her eager audience. To up the ante even further, Lauren had a small piercing in her navel.

She teamed the look with a pair of tiny gray shorts. She wore the waistband rolled, and it fit tightly on her body, highlighting her trim frame and hourglass curves. The shorts hit high on her thighs, leaving her muscular legs entirely in view. Lauren added a pair of black knee-high socks with the “PINK” logo written in bold, white letters across the top.

Lauren wore her long locks down and straight, and they spilled over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the post, she asked her audience who remembered the picture, sharing that it was one of her first viral posts. She also reminded them that her 2021 challenge is half-full and urged anyone who is interested to join now.

The photo has already earned more than 16,000 likes and 130-plus comments. Many of her admirers applauded Lauren on her figure while a few more noted that they remember the photo.

“Smokin then.. and now in 2021,” one follower wrote, adding a few clapping hand emoji.

“Yes I do. The moment when I decided to follow you,” a second person added.

“Real gym in keyport. I remember watching you walk out like,” a third fan chimed in.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” one more gushed.