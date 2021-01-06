Christie Brinkley Shared Surprise News Of Hip Surgery Alongside Spectacular Snorkeling Pics

Christie Brinkley shared some surprising news that she had hip surgery, detailing the reasons behind her decision to go under the knife and her recovery since then in the caption of a new Instagram post. The former supermodel and mother of three added a sequence of spectacular shots where she was seen snorkeling along with her message, showing how far she has come since her operation during the Thanksgiving 2020 holiday.

In a post seen here, Christie posted a slideshow of 10 images. The first two showed the gorgeous blonde as she sat on a boat, ready to take an early-morning snorkeling expedition. She wore a black bathing suit bottom and a long-sleeved black top with a high neckline. A large bandage from where her surgery took place was seen on her right hip.

In a lengthy caption that accompanied the post, she shared that she injured her hipe in a backcountry skiing helicopter crash on a mountaintop in Telluride. The accident occurred in 1994. She and five others were involved in the crash. At the time, she was married to singer Billy Joel and was on the trip with Sandra Carradine, the ex-wife of actor Keith Carradine reported The Associated Press.

Heliskiing is popular among thrill-seekers who try and test their skills in back-country areas where they are dropped off by helicopters and ski to the bottom.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Christie remarked that the pain in her hip got a little bit worse each year and said she never had the surgery because she felt it was “daunting.”

She said that quarantine put a damper on her plans so she decided that it was the right time to take care of the pain that had gotten progressively worse over the past 12 years.

Christie posted that her operation took place around Thanksgiving and she was “dancing in my kitchen by New Year’s Eve.”

The model added that she put on a pair of fins and explored coral reefs propelled by her new hip.

She ended her statement by saying to her 659,000 followers that if they were putting something off that could improve their well-being but they were hesitant out of fear, she suggested they learn as much as they can about the process and the results and expectations before ignoring their health.

Christie said that she could not focus on getting back in shape and rebuilding her strength and joked “it was never too old to get hip!”

Her fans appeared to agree with her sentiments.

“You’re always inspiring no matter what you do Christie, thank you for sharing…especially the beauty of the underworld and reminding us it is indeed possible to look as gorgeous as you over 60,” wrote one follower.

“Good for you!! Had my hip done in March and I am all good now. Good luck with the recovery!! Your a new lady now,” penned a second fan.