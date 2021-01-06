NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics, Warriors Could Engage In Marcus Smart-Draymond Green Blockbuster Deal

As the 2020-21 NBA season goes deeper, several crazy trade ideas continue to surface around the league. These include the hypothetical blockbuster deal between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics involving Draymond Green and Marcus Smart. In the proposed scenario by Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network, Green and Alen Smailagic would be heading to Boston, while Smart, Romeo Langford, and Aaron Nesmith would be sent to Golden State.

As of now, it remains unknown if there’s an ongoing negotiation between the Warriors and the Celtics involving Green and Smart, but if the suggested deal became a reality, Patuto believes that it would help both teams improve their rosters.

“Draymond Green being sent to the Boston Celtics would be a very big move for both teams. He would give Boston the toughness they need on the defensive end against other powerhouses in the Eastern Conference. Boston is full of trade assets that they could send to the Golden State Warriors to help right away. In this deal, Stephen Curry would get some help in the backcourt with Marcus Smart. He would be able to take some pressure off Curry near the three-point line. Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith are two intriguing prospects that could learn from one of the best point guards of all time.”

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Green would be an interesting addition to the Celtics. Boston may have addressed their need for a defensive-minded big man when they signed Tristan Thompson in the 2020 free agency, but it wouldn’t hurt them to add another, especially a player like Green who has plenty of championship experience.

Green may look rusty in the first few games of the current season, but once he regains his form, he would give Boston another legitimate threat from beyond the arc. Having a floor-spacing big man would be beneficial for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kemba Walker, as it would make it easier for them to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team’s defense.

Meanwhile, swapping Green for Smart would make a lot of sense for the Warriors, especially if they are serious about fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title this year. With Klay Thompson set to miss an entire season due to injury, Smart could immediately fill the huge hole he left at the starting shooting guard position. He could serve as Stephen Curry’s temporary backcourt partner until Thompson recovers.

Golden State likely wouldn’t miss Green that much since, like him, Smart is also a defensive specialist who could guard multiple positions. Aside from being a great defender, his arrival in the Bay Area would also lessen the burden on Curry’s shoulders in terms of scoring and playmaking.