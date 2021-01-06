Kylie Jenner Shows Off Noticeable Large Scar In Tight-Fitted Hot Pants: ‘Mommy Goose’

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The makeup guru is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a matching ensemble for her most recent post.

Jenner stunned in a white cardigan with long sleeves. She left a couple of the top buttons undone, which helped show off a hint of her lace bra underneath. Jenner displayed her decolletage, which was accessorized with a necklace, and teamed her look with a pair of high-waisted hot pants of the same color that fell above her upper thigh. She wore a couple of necklaces and small earrings while rocking acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish. Jenner styled her long, wavy red hair in a high ponytail and looked very glam.

On her left leg appeared a large scar that was quite noticeable. According to Marie Claire, Jenner explained in a Q&A how she got the mark on her thigh.

“When I was about five, my sister [Kendall] and I were playing hide and seek, and I hid inside this really tall, enclosed gate,” she said.

“After a while, when my sister didn’t find me, I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped, and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out, but it just tore through my whole leg.”

In the first of four photos, Jenner was captured sitting down on a creamy white sofa with her legs crossed. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and let her locks drape behind her shoulder.

In the next slide, the reality star sported a similar pose but looked over to her left.

In the third frame, Jenner grabbed onto her chest while whipping her hair.

In the final pic, she leaned back onto the arms of the chair and kept her legs crossed.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 7.2 million likes and over 28,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 208 million followers.

“Your hair looks amazing!” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“My jaw is on the floor, gorgeous!!!!!!!!” another person shared.

“I like this hair colour on you,” remarked a third fan.

“Y r u so beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last month, Jenner was seen putting on a fierce display in a strapless brown/gray dress. The low-cut garment fell down to her ankles and featured a thigh-high slit on the side.