Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Curves In Skintight Yoga Pants & A Revealing Tank Top

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling trio of shots in which she rocked a simple yet sexy workout set. The ensemble was from the brand Alo Yoga, and she tagged the company’s own Instagram page in the first slide as well as in the caption of the post. She also mentioned that the pieces she wore were part of the brand’s new “cherry cola” colorway.

In the first image, Kara perched on a set of stone steps leading up to a structure with some ornate architectural details. A large potted plant was visible in the background, and Kara sat in the middle of it all, looking effortlessly stunning.

She showcased her ample assets in a simple black tank top with thin spaghetti strap that extended over her shoulders. The neckline dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. She layered a black jacket over the revealing top, covering up her arms but still leaving her chest exposed.

Kara paired the tank with some black yoga pants. The material clung to her toned thighs and shapely calves, hugging her sculpted stems until about halfway down her lower legs. At that point, the fabric flared out slightly, and a slit cut up the front added some visual interest to the bottoms. She wore a pair of white sneakers, and the pants flowed down around them, reaching the ground on one side.

She also added a few accessories to finish off her look, including a white baseball cap, a golden necklace and bracelet, and a pair of hoop earrings. Her long locks tumbled down her chest in soft curls, and she pursed her lips, blowing a kiss at the camera in the first image.

She shifted her pose just slightly for the second shot, turning her attention to something in the distance. In the third picture, Kara stood on the steps, twisting her body so that her peachy posterior was visible. The material of her yoga pants clung to every inch of her shapely rear. She also took her jacket off, revealing even more of her sun-kissed skin.

Her audience couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 17,900 likes as well as 122 comments in just 17 hours.

“Anything looks fashionable on you,” one fan wrote, referencing Kara’s caption.

“Love this outfit,” another follower commented, including a heart eyes emoji.

“Stunning,” a third fan remarked, followed by a string of flame emoji.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara wrapped up 2020 by sharing a throwback snap in which she wore a skintight bodysuit while posing on a balcony overlooking an urban landscape. The sun was setting in the shot, casting a gorgeous glow over the entire scene as it illuminated her from behind.