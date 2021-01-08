Stassi Schroeder Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Beau Clark

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star announced her pregnancy in June.

Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark have welcomed “Baby H.”

The former Vanderpump Rules star gave birth to daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark on Thursday, January 7, their rep confirmed to People.

“We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment,” the new parents told the outlet. “It’s something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens. We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl.”

Stassi and Beau announced they were expecting their first child in June, days after the Bravo star was let go from Vanderpump Rules and four months before the couple’s wedding in Italy, which was ultimately postponed amid the pandemic.

The Next Level Basic author revealed that the baby was a girl, and since then teased that her name would begin with the letter H. Stassi and Beau have since gotten married.

The couple has documented their pregnancy journey on Instagram with bump pics and footage of their daughter’s whimsical Harry Potter/Parisian themed nursery. Most recently, Stassi joked that Beau “willed” the baby not to come until after the big Rams vs. Cardinals football game last Sunday.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

In October, Stassi revealed that she was given some worrisome news about her child.

‘We discovered she has a hole in her heart and it was the worst week of our lives waiting to find out just how serious it was,” Stassi told fans on her Instagram story. “After a week of actual hell on earth, the doctors said it’s incredibly small & should heal on its own.”

The mom-to-be added that a piece of artwork of a glittery heart that is in her daughter’s nursery meant so much more to her after the health scare.

Stassi was also vocal about the difficult parts of her pregnancy. Last month, she shared a photo of her 37-week bump and admitted that she was “over” being pregnant.

She also opened up with some “real talk” about her pregnancy in a tearful Instagram story. The former SURver admitted that she was uncomfortable and didn’t feel like herself in the final weeks, according to Page Six.

“Being a mother was my biggest dream and I can’t wait to meet my daughter. But I’m still allowed to struggle with it,” she said. “Why is there so much pressure on pregnant women to be superheroes?”

Although the past year has been a rollercoaster for the former Bravo star, a source told Us Weekly that Stassi is “so excited for her next chapter” and is ready to focus on her baby girl.