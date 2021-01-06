Lyna Perez Goes Braless In Sultry Instagram Share: ‘Hi Cuties I Missed You’

Instagram sensation Lyna Perez sent pulses racing among many of her 6 million followers with a sizzling new update shared January 5. The smokeshow went braless under a skintight white mini dress, bringing the heath to the app with her bombshell curves.

The slinky mini dress did nothing but favors for Lyna’s enviable figure, highlighting her taut midsection and emphasizing the difference between her sculpted waistline and sinuous attributes. The strapless number sat low on her chest, hugging her buxom curves closely and squeezing her ample cleavage out at the center. Meanwhile, the thigh-skimming hemline showed off her chiseled pins. Likewise, her toned arms were also left on display.

The dress featured a drawstring on one side and was pulled up, which gave it a ruched aspect across the hips. It also sported a subtle ribbed texture that put extra emphasis on Lyna’s curvy physique.

The model kept her accessories simple, only wearing a set of chunky small hoop earrings that added just the right amount of bling. She styled her hair into a half-ponytail, brushing her long tresses over her shoulders and turning her décolletage into a focal point. A pair of rebel tendrils framed her face, drawing attention to her striking features.

Lyna posed with her hands beside her body, grazing her thigh with her fingertips. She arched her back and stared intensely into the camera, giving off sultry vibes as she slightly parted her lips. Her hip was cocked, as was her shoulder. The photo was cropped just above the knee, spotlighting her hourglass shape.

The 28-year-old was snapped against a verdant hedge sprinkled with lilac flowers. The spring-themed décor made the perfect backdrop for her beauty, making her outfit pop and ensuring that all eyes were fixed on her voluptuous assets.

The stunner penned a flirty caption for her post, wherein she told fans she had missed them, sending them her love with a heart emoji.

“Pretty sure I missed you more,” said one fan, regarding her words.

The upload stirred a huge reaction from Lyna’s enamored admirers, bringing followers to the comments section by the masses. The photo amassed more than 7,000 messages overnight, in addition to over 166,370 likes.

“Hi beauty,” wrote Alexa Dellanos, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“Missed you too,” chimed in Antje Utgaard.

“Gorgeous,” Cindy Prado complimented her smoking-hot look.

While the caption suggested Lyna had been absent from Instagram for a while, her previous post was dated January 3, pointing to a short, two-day hiatus.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, that upload was a promotional video for Bang Energy and saw the model flaunting her assets in a skimpy bandeau bikini. The clip racked up 213,650-plus views from her army of fans, as well as just over 1,430 comments.