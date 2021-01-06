Josie Canseco Flaunts Her Famous Curves In A Sexy Sports Bra & Matching Leggings

Josie Canseco gave fans a nice view of her insanely toned body in her latest Instagram post. The gorgeous lingerie model took to the popular social media platform to showcase her incredibly fit physique in a new athleisure set from Alo Yoga.

Josie rocked a two-piece set that included a sports bra and leggings. The top had a snug fit and a zip-up feature. Notably, the zipper was halfway pulled down to show off a glimpse of her cleavage. It had wide straps that clung to her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms. The length showcased her taut tummy.

The yoga pants had a body-hugging fit. Like the top, it also had a zipper feature. The tights clung to her slim midsection, obscuring her belly button from view. The leggings emphasized her curves, and the color complimented her flawless skin. The hottie also sported a hoodie that came from the same line. Instead of using the outerwear, she hung the pullover over her shoulders.

Josie was seen enjoying a day with nature. She was probably on one of her walks, standing on a dirt pathway. In the first picture, the babe posed front and center with her legs parted and did a tip-toe with her left foot. She tugged on the sleeves of her jacket, pulling them down as she popped her right hip to the side.

In the second snap, Josie changed her stance by standing sideways. She bent her left knee, which emphasized her pert booty. The influencer stretched her arms while still holding onto the hoodie. She had a big smile while looking into the distance.

In the last snapshot, her stance did not change, but she did lower her arms. She lifted her head toward the sky with her eyes closed as if feeling the warmth of the sun.

Josie kept her accessories minimal, wearing a pair of dainty earrings, a thin necklace, and two bracelets. Her nails were long and painted with red and white polish.

In the caption, Josie wrote something about the sportswear. She gave credit to Alo Yoga by tagging the brand in the caption and picture.

As per usual, the new upload earned a lot of praise from her supporters. Many of them dove into the comments section to shower her with compliments. Most of them told her she looked beautiful. Some others praised her fantastic figure. The post accrued more than 124,000 likes and over 260 comments within hours of being posted.

The location was unknown. However, some fans pointed out in the comments that the area looked like her ex-boyfriend, Logan Paul’s property.

“That’s at Logan’s ranch,” a follower wrote.

“Wow!!!! You’re very sexy girl!!!” commented another admirer.