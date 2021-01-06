Ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel Izabel Goulart Bares Booty In Thong Bikini To Jump Off A Cliff

The Brazilian lingerie model got dangerous in a tiny two-piece.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Izabel Goulart didn’t leave a lot to the imagination this week as she leaped off a cliff in a stunning new social media upload. In a TikTok video posted to her Instagram account on January 5, the Brazilian supermodel put her tanned and toned booty on full show in a tiny thong bikini.

The clip began with Izabel filming herself as she enjoyed a hike during a sunny day on the Caribbean island of St. Barth.

She flaunted all her obvious hard work on her body in skintight black cycling shorts with a matching plunging sports bra and sneakers, holding her phone in her left hand for a selfie video as she rocked a black cap and dark sunglasses. She also wore gold hoop earrings and a necklace as she flashed her pearly whites.

Izabel filmed her seriously toned thighs as she walked along the rocky ground before she disappeared behind a rock formation and reappeared in a tiny bikini.

The 36-year-old stunned in a rainbow two-piece and was filmed from behind as she made her way to the edge of a cliff with her long, brunette hair in a ponytail. She showed off her pert booty and long legs while accessorizing with a gold chain around her middle and an anklet.

Izabel flashed a big smile and stretched out her arms before she got closer to the edge and took a giant leap into the crystal clear water below.

She set the video to the song “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac and wrote in the caption that she was in a “secret place.” The upload proved a big hit with her 4.6 million followers, amassing more than 64,000 likes and 400-plus comments in less than 19 hours.

“Beautiful,” one person commented alongside five fire emoji.

“Absolute perfection,” a second comment read with four heart eye faces.

“Your body,” a third comment read with three fire symbols.

“Vc é maravilhosa!!!,” a fourth person wrote in her native language of Portuguese alongside a kissing emoji, which translates (via Google Translate) to “You are wonderful!!!.”

The supermodel is no stranger to showing her swimwear on social media. She previously wowed fans in a tiny hot pink monokini for an equally stunning upload posted to Instagram in October.

Izabel posed half in and half out of a swimming pool for a series of sexy shots that showed her as she flipped her long, brunette hair and flaunted her deep tan.