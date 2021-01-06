Laura Amy Goes Pantsless & Flashes Braless Underboob In Seductive Instagram Update: ‘Pants Optional’

Aussie smokeshow Laura Amy spiced up the feed of her Instagram followers with a pair of sizzling new photos this morning, wherein she went pantsless and showed off her long, voluptuous legs. The bombshell wore nothing but a barely there black lingerie bottom, displaying her tantalizing curves and chiseled pins while lounging on an end-of-bed bench.

Laura posed provocatively with her knees raised, slightly lowering one of them as she stretched out her feet on the cushioned seat. Her toned body sprawled across the frame, while the high, mid-profile angle offered a great view of her ample assets. Her rounded hip and strong, curvy thigh was perfectly showcased in the tempting snaps, as were her sculpted midsection and washboard abs.

The fitness aficionado further teased fans by tugging on the side straps of her bottoms, pulling them high on her waist. The skimpy panties dipped dangerously low in the front, exposing the model’s trim tummy. Only the spaghetti straps were visible in the shots, as Laura’s thigh obstructed the view.

The 28-year-old paired the item with a tiny crop top that hugged her buxom curves closely, going braless under the tight-fitting number. The top was a bright-orange color that flattered her bronzed tan and sported a turtle neck inscribed with black writing to match her bottoms.

The babe flirtatiously pulled it up on her chest, flashing an eyeful of underboob. She leaned on her elbows, seductively arching her back and propelling her shapely bust upward. Meanwhile, its short-sleeved design showed off her slender arm, contributing to the vast expanse of skin left on show and allowing her tattoo to be seen.

Laura finished off the racy look with a set of orange heels that coordinated with her top. The strappy sandals displayed her elegant pedicure, which appeared to match her crimson manicure. She added a bit of bling with a gold bangle bracelet. The brunette beauty pulled up her long tresses into a chic bun, leaving her blond highlights to frame her face.

The model credited Fashion Nova for the seriously revealing duds. She included one photo that was a bit more closely cropped to her hourglass curves, displaying her enviable figure in full in the second snap.

Laura accompanied the sultry post with a flirty caption wherein she declared that pants were optional, sparking up interesting reactions from her followers.

“Always,” Abby Dowse wrote in the comments, regarding her words.

“My self esteem is optional too,” quipped another Instagrammer, signaling humorous intent with a string of emoji.

In the span of three hours, the suggestive photos racked up close to 10,800 likes and 260 messages from Laura’s admirers, who were happy to shower the Aussie knockout with praise.

“Woahhhh,” said Meg Kylie, followed by a couple of fire emoji.

“Gorgeous as always babe,” chimed in a fourth person.