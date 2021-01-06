‘Double Shot At Love’ Star Derynn Paige Sits With Thighs Open In Tiny Black Bikini With Peek-A-Boo Top

Double Shot at Love star Derynn Paige showed off her stunning body in a beachside shot. The gorgeous raven-haired television star wore a tiny black bikini with a peek-a-boo top as she enjoyed some fun in the sun in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The photograph was a hit with her 296,000 followers who clicked the like button over 22,000 times.

In the new snap, Derynn wore her long hair piled high atop her head in a loose topknot. Several strands hung down the back creating a messy bun effect. She wore large, teardrop-shaped sunglasses on her face that had dark-toned frames and dark brown lenses. She opened her mouth and stuck her tongue out in a playful way for the camera.

The reality television star, who shared the small screen alongside Jersey Shore staples Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino for two seasons, displayed her gorgeous body on a peach beach blanket dotted with golden flamingos that was placed atop the sand. Behind her, the blue seaside had white-capped waves that splashed on the shoreline. The water and sky merged into a gorgeous seafoam color that made them seem as one.

That gorgeous backdrop couldn’t hold a candle to the way Derynn appeared as the New Jersey native posed for the camera.

She modeled a tankini top that had thin straps that lay atop her shoulders. The top was cut to cover only half of her full breasts. Her underboob was on full display. Her breasts were held up only by one strap which lay just underneath their weight.

Derynn added a high-cut bottom that lay on her hips and fell into a scoop way underneath her belly button. In a playful move, she pulled up its sides even higher onto her hips to create the illusion of a perfect v-shape. On her nails, which were seen as she tugged at the swimwear, was a stark, white polish. Her left wrist held a multitude of silver bracelets.

Several of her Double Shot at Love co-stars commented on and liked the sassy snap. These included Suzi Bayada, Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz, and Derynn’s Chippendale’s dancer boyfriend Ricky Rogers.

The image was a hit with her followers, who added their remarks in the comments section of the post.

“You are super stunning. Definitely a head turner! Love to chat more,” wrote one fan. In response, the MTV celebrity joked that she gives out neck braces in public sometimes.

“I feel like the waves would definitely approve,” penned a second follower who commented on Derynn’s caption where she said she didn’t think her tiny tank would survive the lapping ocean water.

“Looks like you got ripped off on that bikini half is missing,” quipped a third Instagram user.