Dua Lipa Flashes Booty In Pink Bikini While Smoking In Mexico

Dua was literally smoking at the beach.

Dua Lipa gave a peek at her flawless figure in candid new snaps published this week as she soaked up the sun in Mexico. The British singer enjoyed some downtime with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid in stunning paparazzi photos taken on January 5, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, that showed her sunbathing in a skimpy pink bikini.

The star was smoking, literally, as she relaxed on a sun lounger next to her model boyfriend, who’s the brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid. He went shirtless to show off his multiple tattoos, including a full sleeve up his left arm, and rocked dark swim shorts.

In one snap, the “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker puffed on a cigarette with her left hand as she lay on her front during a trip to the beach, showing off her long manicure. She gave just a peek at her booty in Brazilian-cut baby pink bikini bottoms that highlighted her slim waist and long, toned legs.

Dua matched with a crop-top style top in the same material. It was low cut to show off her tanned décolletage and also revealed her arm tattoos, with thick straps over both shoulders.

The 25-year-old had her dark hair in a ponytail and rocked vintage-style sunglasses with a light lens and metallic red frame. She accessorized with a necklace of white and black beads.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Dua got on her back and caressed Anwar’s face as she lay in his front next to her in other snaps, and they gazed into each other’s eyes.

The loved-up couple were also photographed reading books before Dua covered up in an oversized white t-shirt. Her top featured a cartoon that showed a woman’s booty wearing pink bikini bottoms in front of the ocean. Dua’s tanned and toned legs were still fully visible, as were her skimpy bottoms, as she kneeled on her sunbed.

The two were snapped at the beach in Tulum and appeared to be surrounded by other beach goers.

Dua’s well-deserved vacation came after she gave fans another peek at her pert derrière last month. In a series of shots posted to her Instagram, the “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker flaunted her curves in a short leopard-print number and fishnet tights.

The snaps were taken as she got ready for her appearance on Saturday Night Live on December 20, with one giving a look at her backside in a skimpy black thong before she took to the stage.