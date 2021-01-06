Holly Sonders Shows Off Pert Booty In Red-Hot Thong While Lounging On Her Bed

Instagram star Holly Sonders tantalized her 531,000 followers in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The brunette bombshell showcased her flawless figure while enjoying a quiet moment.

Holly rocked a red bra that clung to her figure. The rich warm color complemented her bronzed skin while contrasting with the cool tones of the linen. The lacy fabric was feminine, yet sexy, and stretched over her toned shoulders and around her back.

The former Golf channel host’s booty took center stage in the pic. On her lower half, she wore the matching bottoms of the lingerie set. The thong was a snug fit and hugged her curvy hips. She completed the outfit with crimson fingerless gloves which extended above her elbows.

Holly swept her hair to the side in a casual style. She let her dark brown tresses cascade down her shoulder in loose waves. She accessorized with classic stud earrings which added some sparkle to her ensemble.

The 33-year-old modeled her beautiful lingerie in a bedroom. The bed was covered in white linens and Holly rested diagonally across its length.

Holly lay with her tummy against the sheets and thrust her booty up. She raised her shoulders off the sheets by propping herself up on her elbows. She played with her hair as it tumbled onto the bed. The television presenter closed her eyes as if she was taking a moment for herself and pouted seductively.

In her caption, Holly thanked her followers who attended her live feed on Tuesday evening. She wrote that she would try to host one every day, before bidding them a good night. She added a heart emoji at the end of her statement.

Holly’s fans loved her offering and showed their appreciation by engaging with her on the platform. The update has already racked up over 5,000 likes and 135 comments.

Her live chat sparked a frenzy of excitement among her fans. Many of them enjoyed chatting with her.

“Thanks for coming on. Is there any chance of you doing another one soon?” one of her admirers asked.

Another praised her beauty.

“Gorgeous view. You’re just so beautiful,” they complimented her.

A follower wanted an invitation.

“Can I come over and play too Holly?” they wanted to know.

A fourth Instagrammer issued a challenge to the golf maven.

“If ever you’re in Hawaii, I challenge you to 18 holes, no handicap. I will pay for your round,” they offered.

Yesterday, the buxom beauty updated her feed with another risqué photo. Holly wore a cut-out bikini and leather collar in a pic that accumulated over 11,000 likes.