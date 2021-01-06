Madison Woolley Flaunts Cleavage & Hourglass Figure In A Plunging Swimsuit At The Beach

Madison Woolley added a jaw-dropping update to her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 6, that stunned her 586,000 followers. In the new post, the Australian model and entrepreneur slipped into a skimpy swimsuit that flaunted her killer physique while catching some rays at the beach.

Longtime fans of the influencer know that she loves spending time by the sea. Since she lived close to the ocean, she frequents the surrounding beaches in her free time.

Clad in her skimpy bathing suit, she was seen lounging on a white towel that was laid out on the fine, white sand. She occupied the middle of the frame, sitting with her knees bent and thighs spread. One foot was tucked under the opposite thigh, while her other foot was positioned behind her round posterior. The bombshell slightly angled her upper body to the side as she tugged on her suit. Her flawless skin appeared radiant from the sunlight.

The turquoise blue waters coming up to shore, lush greenery, and buildings made up the background. The bright blue sky was also evident in the shot.

A swipe to the right showed Madison in a similar posture. She raised her right hand to the side of her face while looking into the distance with a pensive expression.

Madison rocked an all-black, one-piece swimsuit. It featured a plunging neckline, which showed off a nice look at her cleavage. The halter-style straps of the swimwear clung to her neck, highlighting her toned arms. The snug fit of the piece helped emphasize her fit figure. It also had low-cut sides and possibly a backless design.

The lower part of the garment boasted high leg cuts that exposed plenty of skin around her bikini area and accentuated her curvy hips. The cuts showcased her hourglass frame.

Madison opted for a straight hairstyle for her blond locks. She parted her hair in the center and tucked some sections behind her ears. She wore a dainty pendant necklace, a bangle, and two rings.

Madison paired the snapshots with a short caption where she mentioned “an island getaway,” to which she was looking forward to.

Since going live on her Instagram page, the post quickly gained more than 4,700 likes and over 40 comments. Her social media supporters flocked to the comments section to shower her with various messages and rave about her enviable body. Other avid admirers struggled to find the right words to express their admiration for the model and instead chimed in with various emoji.

“My dream girl,” a fan commented.

“Outstanding beauty and perfect legs and body,” gushed another admirer.

“You amaze me. So beautiful,” added a third follower.