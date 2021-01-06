Ireland Baldwin Bares All In Nude Pics & Shows Off Voluptuous Figure In Boots: ‘Thigh Highs Make My Skin Glow’

Ireland Baldwin bared it all in her latest social media update. Alec Baldwin’s oldest daughter looked smoking hot wearing only thigh-high boots in some very revealing snaps.

The blond bombshell recently took to Instagram with three provocative images. In her caption, Ireland claimed that the Tamara Mellon boots made her skin glow. She received a lot of positive feedback from her admirers who seemed to agree with her sentiment.

In Ireland’s first nude photo, she sat on a black leather stool. The room was airy with its cream walls and soft lighting. She parted her thighs and covered her ample chest with her arms and hands. She cleverly concealed her nether regions by placing her feet on another surface. The shot was framed so that her legs tastefully covered the necessary.

Ireland switched it up for the second snap. She climbed the stairs in the buff wearing only the leather shoes. Ireland placed one hand on a door frame and the other on the banister as she made her way up the staircase. The influencer showed off her pert booty, trim thighs, and tiny waist from behind. The racy pic was a favorite among her fans who waxed lyrical about her derriere.

The final picture was a close-up of the 23-year-old. Ireland’s skin glowed as she widened her eyes for the lens. She pulled her dark blond mane into a half-ponytail, drawing attention to her exquisite facial features. Ireland wore a pair of delicate hoop earrings that did not detract from her bold look. She gazed at the camera and pouted her lips for a sultry snap.

Ireland’s fans appreciated the offering and showed their love with high engagement figures. More than 31,000 followers have already liked the image, and she received a flood of compliments.

“Great pics. The last one is fantastic showing your face,” an admirer raved.

Another loved the shoes and praised her beauty.

“The thigh-high boots make your legs look longer. And you’re so beautiful,” they complimented her.

One follower was only there for the laughs.

“I am only here to wait for her dad to comment that she should put her clothes on,” they teased.

A final Instagram user noted that she had Kim Basinger’s backside.

“Thank god you have your mother’s ass. Lmao. Now put some clothes on. I don’t need Alec hunting me down,” they joked.

This is not the first time in recent history Ireland has got naked on her social media feed. Last week, she also bared her booty in a classy monochromatic shot.