Qimmah Russo Flaunts Chiseled Physique In Rainbow Fishnet Dress And Teeny Bikini: ‘Night Swim’

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo has delighted her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, January 5, showed the celebrity standing in a pool while wearing a skimpy netted dress and a barely-there bikini. In the caption, she declared that she was going for a “night swim.”

Qimmah wore a long-sleeved rainbow-colored fishnet dress as she stood up to her knees in the water on the steps leading into an inground pool. The brief outfit clung to her form and showed off her every curve as she posed for the camera.

Underneath the dress was a brightly-colored string bathing suit. The triangular cups did up in a halterneck fashion and plunged down low in the front, showing off plenty of Qimmah’s ample cleavage in the process. The briefs sat high over her smooth hips. With such scanty attire, her chiseled muscles, famous washboard abs, and belly button piercing were certainly on display for all to see.

Her long dark hair was straightened and parted in the middle. As she smiled and leaned slightly to one side, her arm bent at the elbow, her locks cascaded down over her shoulders and chest.

Claiming she was taking a nighttime swim, the darkened pool consumed the remainder of the shot. Some lights lit up in a deep blue hue and gave some further atmosphere to the shot.

Qimmah’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. In less than an hour, the photo had already racked up more than 9,700 likes and plenty of comments from her eager fans.

“Omg that bikini on you girl,” wrote fellow Instagram sensation, Yaslen Clemente.

“You are gorgeous,” a fan remarked.

“Super fine!!!!!” another user declared.

“You killing the game [don’t] stop,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a row of the clapping hands emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided to simply use emoji rather than words in order to show their appreciation for the delectable snap. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones. However, one enthusiastic supporter also used a long string of the bomb emoji in order to impress how much of a stunning bombshell she was.

Qimmah often flaunts her killer physique when it comes to sharing content on her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her flawless figure while wearing a pair of neon bikini briefs along with a white crop top. As to be expected, her admirers couldn’t wait to voice their opinion on the captivating clip.