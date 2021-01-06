NBA Rumors: Odds Of Kevin Love Trade Could ‘Plunge Drastically’ If Cavs Demand 1st-Rounder Or Young Prospect

Since the departure of LeBron James in the summer of 2018, rumors have been continuously swirling around former All-Star power forward Kevin Love and his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers. With his failure to live up to expectations as the face of the franchise, most people believe that they are better off getting rid of him and his lucrative contract before the 2021 trade deadline. Love may have gone through plenty of downs in the past two seasons, but he could still be useful to a title-contending team that is in need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power to improve their chances of winning the championship in the 2020-21 season.

In a recent article, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report included Love on the list of stars who will be on the trade watch by the deadline. However, Favale believes that the chances that Love would find a new home this season depends on the Cavaliers’ asking price. If they would demand a package that includes a future first-round pick or a young prospect, he thinks that the odds of the big man being sent to a new team this season could “plunge drastically.”

“The odds of the Cavs shipping him out plunge drastically if they’re looking for a first-round pick or prospect as compensation. Love hasn’t yet played well enough to warrant that asking price, and the length of his contract will loom as a potential hang-up even if he does. Teams might prefer to take on Griffin’s shorter-term deal. Accepting a more unsavory contract accompanied by assets feels like a reasonable middle ground.”

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

It would arguably be understandable if interested teams would be hesitant to give up a future first-round pick or a young prospect in the potential deal involving Love. He may remain a very reliable scoring option and a legitimate threat from beyond the arc, but going after him comes with a huge risk. Aside from his massive contract that runs until the 2022-23 NBA season, he has yet to recover from his current injury.

Even if he manages to return to 100 percent health and shows a glimpse of his old self, the Cavaliers may still need to lower their asking price to improve their chances of executing a trade involving Love. If they would still insist on the inclusion of precious assets in the package, Favale suggested that Cleveland should be willing to accept a “more unsavory contract.” Some of the teams who could be open to dealing with the Cavaliers include the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic, and the Charlotte Hornets, he added.