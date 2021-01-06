WWE Legend Torrie Wilson, 45, Exposes Plenty Of Leg & Cleavage While Sporting See-Through One-Piece Bodysuit

WWE legend Torrie Wilson, 45, made headlines after returning to the company for a one-off appearance on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. However, she also caught the attention of her 1 million Instagram followers after she shared a snap of her looking sizzling in some very revealing attire that left little to the imagination.

Wilson looked stunning as she sported a one-piece bodysuit that only covered her essential parts. The outfit was see-through and the fabric was covered in slits, which meant that Wilson’s admirers were exposed to some serious skin. Wilson couldn’t stop smiling as she flaunted her athletic physique, and she looked like she could step back into the squared circle again tomorrow if she had to.

While Wilson certainly captivated her followers with the figure-flaunting display, she also had a message for them. In the accompanying caption, the Hall of Famer encouraged her admirers to focus on overcoming their negative feelings. She revealed that every single day is an opportunity for them to work on improving their physical and mental health, and they shouldn’t feel deterred from doing so.

The image and its accompanying sentiment went down a treat with Wilson’s fans as well. The post has gained over 66,000 likes as of this writing, and hundreds of her adoring admirers flocked to the comments section to vocalize their gratitude.

“Great inspirational words from one very amazing and one-of-a-kind woman. So appreciate you,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Next to watching the sunrise, seeing that smile is a gift from the stars to us all,” gushed a second Instagrammer.

“Yessss! I love when you post these beautiful pics,” declared a third Instagram admirer, who emphasized their positive statement with a smiley face emoji.

Another Instagrammer noted how Wilson hasn’t aged since her prime years on television, and they wanted to know what she’s doing to stay so youthful.

Torrie, how come you look the same from when I watched WWE as a kid? What’s the secret haha,” they wrote.

Wilson has treated her fans to several sizzling snaps in recent weeks, especially those of a figure-baring nature. At the same time, she hasn’t been afraid to show her personality and goofy side either.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, the Hall of Famer recently shared a video of her dancing to upbeat techno music in her workout gear. The motive behind the upload was to encourage people to stop taking life so seriously and dance more often.