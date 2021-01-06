Laura Sagra Spreads Legs As She Sits On The Floor In A Black Lycra And Lace Bodysuit

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra sent the temperature rising with her latest update shared with her 1 million followers. The post, which went live on Tuesday, January 5, featured the celebrity sitting on the ground while wearing a skintight bodysuit.

In the caption, Laura discussed body language, according to a Google translation. In particular, she talked about how some people believe that if a person is looking to the right it is because they are remembering something from the past. She then asked her supporters for their opinion on the matter.

Sitting with her legs spread, Laura wore a tight-fitting bodysuit that hugged her every curve. The top of the outfit featured a satin underwire bra that plunged down low in the front. Lace edged this and also covered Laura’s flat stomach. The bottom section was skintight lycra shorts and left little to the imagination as it clung to her form.

Laura had one leg raised and bent while the other was flat against the floor. She rested her arm on her knee as she looked off to the side as a visual representation of her caption. Her blonde locks tumbled down over a shoulder and her other arm supported her weight as she leaned slightly back onto it.

She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers as well as a delicate black choker around her neck.

Laura’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within five hours, the photo had already racked up 22,500 likes and more than 260 comments from her avid supporters.

Very few were interested in voicing their opinion on Laura’s body language comments. Instead, they were eager to gush about the model’s looks.

“The most beautiful,” one follower declared.

“I adore you,” a fan remarked.

“Cute baby,” another user stated.

“Divine,” a fourth person simply wrote before adding a few kissing emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, there were several comments in languages other than English. As a way to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers used emoji instead of words as a way to convey how they felt about the update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. However, the kissing one also got a steady workout as well.

Laura often flaunts her toned physique when sharing content to her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a crop top and skintight booty shorts while decorating her Christmas tree recently. As to be expected, her dedicated admirers couldn’t wait to show their appreciation for the video clip.