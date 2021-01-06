WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Lost Interest In Top ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar

Sportskeeda has revealed that Vince McMahon has reportedly lost interest in Keith Lee. The former NXT Champion was called up to the main roster in 2020 and given an immediate push, but the latest development stated that the WWE chairman has cooled on the super heavyweight.

According to the report, McMahon and other officials considered having Lee win the upcoming Royal Rumble match, which would have enabled him to compete for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37. However, those plans were never set in stone, and other names have also been considered to emerge victorious from the 30-man Battle Royale since then.

McMahon’s lack of interest in Lee might not be the end of the superstar’s long-term success in the company, though. As Sportskeeda‘s source pointed out, the boss changes his mind like it’s the “weather forecast,” so it’s entirely possible that Lee will return to his good graces down the line.

While the article didn’t state a specific reason for McMahon’s impression of the Monday Night Raw star, the story comes off the back of a recent revelation which noted how McMahon has been unhappy with Lee’s in-ring work.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, the wrestler was reportedly sent back to the Performance Center — along with other notable big men — to brush up on his skills in the squared circle.

The development surprised some fans and pundits as Lee is widely regarded as one of the best performers in the entire accompany. This was especially true during his stint in NXT, which saw him compete in a series of critically acclaimed bouts against a multitude of wrestlers on his way to the top of the card.

It is believed that McMahon wants Lee to work more like a monster, which would mean him moving slower and performing less agile manoeuvres. Despite his imposing size, “The Limitless One” is a keen high-flyer who can move around like a cruiserweight. This element of his arsenal may not have impressed McMahon, however.

As Cultaholic summarized, McMahon supposedly wants wrestlers of a larger size to compete in a more traditional manner. This could lead to Lee and some of his colleagues developing a more plodding and restrained in-ring style.

The chairman reportedly believes that the lack of formidable monsters on the current roster is one of the reasons for the recent ratings decline for the company’s weekly programming. This might be why he’s demanded improvements from his current crop.