Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea’s New Normal Leaves Her Reeling

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, January 6 tease that Chelsea’s new circumstances leave her reeling, but Adam plans to do whatever it takes to help her regain her health. Elsewhere Devon supports Amanda as she prepares to meet Naya. Finally, Phyllis schemes to get revenge on Victoria.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) struggles with what appears to be her new normal after suffering a stroke, according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam (Mark Grossman) finally gets to visit her, but shockingly, all she can do is communicate via blinking. It looks like Chelsea has a long road ahead of her as she struggles to recover enough to live her life as she did before the stroke.

To make matters even more complicated, Adam isn’t thrilled that Nate (Sean Dominic) is on her team of doctors since he was Victor’s (Eric Braeden) doctor when Adam tried to double his medication, which could have cost the older man his life. Even though Nate assures Adam that he’s a professional, Adam chooses to take Chelsea home to recover, and he hires around the clock care for her. Adam doesn’t listen to medical advice when he makes the move, and it could end up costing Chelsea more in the future if she sufferers any complications.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Devon (Bryton James) provided lots of support for Amanda (Mishael Morgan) when she searched for her and Hilary’s biological mother. Now that she’s found Naya (Ptosha Storey), Devon is still helping her with moral support. After plenty of soul searching, Amanda prepares herself to meet the mother who gave her up at birth and went on to have her own family later in life. She is cautiously optimistic about the meeting, but things may get difficult if Naya decides not to show up to meet the daughter she never knew.

Many times over the years, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has been her own worst enemy. Although things have gone well for her lately, she sees an opening to get revenge on Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and she decides to go for it. Kevin (Greg Rikaart) spills the beans about Gloria’s (Judith Chapman) involvement in helping a Newman Enterprises executive skim from the company under Victoria’s nose. While Kevin may not want anything to do with Phyllis’s plans, there is no way she will let this go.

Victoria’s latest scheme left Phyllis feeling like a failure because she had to turn to Nick (Joshua Morrow) for a loan to buy out Victoria’s shares of The Grand Phoenix. Now she sees a way to repay Victoria for her evil deeds, but it could end up causing her issues with Nick because he may not appreciate her messing with his family.