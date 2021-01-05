WWE’s Sasha Banks Flaunts Her Exquisite Legs & Abs While Slaying In Yellow Mini Skirt & Zipper Ensemble

WWE’s Sasha Banks took a break from dominating Friday Night SmackDown as the brand’s Women’s Champion to showcase her glamorous side this week. “The Boss” shared some intoxicating snaps on her Instagram account, much to the delight of her 5 million followers on the image-sharing platform.

In the photos, The Mandalorian star rocked a yellow mini-skirt that featured a slit in the fabric, allowing her to expose plenty of leg in the process. The popular wrestler and actress topped off the thigh-flaunting attire with a matching zipper that displayed her tummy and toned abs.

Banks kept her accessories minimal for the occasion, though she did sport a stylish silver necklace and some bangles on her right wrist, which complemented the rest of her outfit rather well.

The first image showed Banks standing straight with her hand resting on her leg. She appeared to be in WWE’s backstage area, gazing into the camera with a mysterious expression on her face.

The second image, on the other hand, saw her stand side-on to the camera. She clasped her hands together while pressing her body against a wall, staring into the lens with her eyes wide open. “The Boss” changed her expression to a smile for this photo, but she didn’t lose any of her mystique.

In the accompanying caption, Banks exposed her confident side, revealing that she’s been legendary since the day she was born. The post was very much in line with her wrestling character, who’s been known to big herself up in the past.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, she even claimed that she was better than a pioneering women’s wrestler and Hall of Famer, potentially setting up a match between the pair at a later date. Banks has turned babyface since then, however, so it’s possible her attitude toward legends has changed.

Banks followers appreciated the uploads as well, and they agreed with her complimentary assessment of herself. The photos have received over 205,000 likes at the time of this writing. Thousands of the wrestler’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to express their gratitude for the images.

Former WWE host Cathy Kelley made an appearance via her own Instagram, seemingly attempting to get the blue-haired beauty’s attention.

“Wow hi,” wrote Kelley.

“The biggest star in pro wrestling,” stated a second Instagrammer, emphasizing their observation with some clapping-hand emojis.

“I love you,” confused a third Instagram admirer, whose sentiment was echoed by some of Banks’ other adoring fans.