Chelsea Green Displays Plenty Of Skin While Rocking Sultry Camouflage Bikini & Leather Jacket Combo

WWE superstar Chelsea Green took to Instagram on Monday, January 5, and shared a snap of her hanging out in the sun with her 570,000 followers, much to their delight. The brunette beauty also dressed down for the occasion, as she didn’t have to worry about catching a cold by doing so.

The photo depicted Green standing in front of some bushes and gazing into the distance with an observant look on her face. The wrestler also sported a figure-flaunting swimsuit for the occasion, which she wore underneath a leather jacket that was left open, dangling from her shoulders.

The bikini was made up of a combination of pink, white and black colors. The pattern across the material, meanwhile, was a camouflage design. The outfit also exposed the wrestler’s toned abs and athletic legs.

In the accompanying caption, Green sarcastically noted that she had it bad having to spend the winter in Florida. However, her sunny surroundings indicated that it was bikini weather, and the brunette’s fans were more than happy to see her rocking the swimming attire.

Over 10,000 of Green’s followers hit the like button within a couple of hours of the photo hitting the image-sharing platform. Many of them also spared a moment to visit the comments section and leave her a compliment.

“You’re so priceless,” gushed one Instagram user.

“The leather jacket with the bikini is a LEWK,” wrote a second Instagrammer, capping off their compliment with a series of fire emojis.

“You killing it with these pics,” enthused a third Instagram user, acknowledging some of the superstar’s recent shares. She’s prone to uploading snaps of this ilk, after all.

Another Instagrammer asked Green if the outfit was a tribute to Bret Hart, a WWE Hall of Famer who wore pink colors with leather.

The photo also showed Green looking healthy, suggesting that she’s on the road to making her long-awaited comeback. The former NXT star was injured back in November, which just so happened to occur during her Friday Night SmackDown debut. The timing was unfortunate as it meant she couldn’t compete at Survivor Series 2020.

Green has kept her fans entertained throughout her hiatus, however, and she’s often accomplished this by documenting her visits to the beach on image-sharing platforms.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, she caused a heatwave on social media last week when she shared a sexy pic of her rocking a see-through wet t-shirt while paying tribute to Disney’s Mickey Mouse character.