Jade Thirlwall Shows Off Her Legs In Oversized Hoodie & Leather Boots: ‘Get Me Off This Planet’

Jade Thirlwall, who is one-fourth of the successful British girl group Little Mix, took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The singer has her own range with fashion brand Skinnydip and is using the social media platform to promote the line.

In the first shot, the “Shout Out to My Ex” chart-topper stunned in a tan-colored zip-up hoodie that had little bits of detailing on the sleeves. Thirlwall styled her straight brunette hair down with a middle part and painted her short nails with a coat of polish. She accessorized herself with a small nose ring and took a selfie in the mirror with a phone case that read “get me off this planet.”

In the next slide, Thirlwall was captured wearing an oversized navy sweater with a graphic lilac-blue sky image featured across the front. The X Factor winner sported big curly locks while placing both her hands in the pockets of the garment. She was photographed in front of a cloudy sky wall backdrop and rocked a mouth-open expression directly at the camera lens.

In the third frame, Thirlwall wore a matching face mask. She leaned forward and stretched one hand closer to the camera.

In the fourth and final pic, Thirlwall was snapped from head-to-toe, which helped showcase her black leather boots. The songstress didn’t show off any other visible clothing and tugged at the bottom of her sweater.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 231,000 likes and over 2,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 7.1 million followers.

“Jade honestly you are the most stunning human to live on this planet,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“I got my sister the hoodie for Christmas and she loved it so much, she wore it the whole day,” another person shared.

“and you’re just allowed to be perfect,” remarked a third fan.

“It’s Jade’s world and we are all living in it,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last month, Thirlwall performed alongside her band members on Strictly Come Dancing to promote their new album, Confetti. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short multicolored dress that mainly consisted of feathers. On one side, the item attire featured sequins and had thin jeweled straps. Thirlwall teamed the look with strappy heels that helped showcase the large tattoo inked on her right foot. She rocked acrylic nails with different-colored tips and sported her hair in waves.