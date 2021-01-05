Gabby Epstein Flaunts Her Bodacious Booty In Cheeky Panties

Gabby Epstein stunned many of her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, January 5, with her most recent post. The Australian model and influencer took to the popular social media platform to share a photo in which she smoldered in scanty panties as she reached for a box of cereal.

The photo showed Epstein leaning over a kitchen counter as the photographer captured her from behind, framing her tight booty. She arched her back deeply, further emphasizing her derriere.

One of the cupboard doors was open as she stretched her arm to grab a box of Apple Jack’s. Epstein indicated via the tag that the photo was taken by the photographer known simply as Clint.

Epstein sizzled in a pair of light pink underwear boasting a thong back and cheeky design that hugged her curvy hips. On her torso, she wore a white cropped top that bared her midriff.

Epstein wore her blond hair styled in loose waves that were partially pulled back and secured with a hair claw, allowing most of the strands to hang down her back.

Epstein paired the picture with a teasing caption, asking her fans to list their favorite cereal in the comments section.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within the first hour of being live, it has garnered more than 34,800 likes and upwards of 350 comments. They took to the comments section to engage with her caption, responding to her question and using it as a way to praise her beauty and physique.

“Are you kidding me right now? You’re grabbing my #1, #2 is cocoa krispies when i want a taste of chocolate- try them. [smiley] BTW, you look stunning,” one user wrote.

“Could you please send me a autographed picture please you are so beautiful and attractive and so very sexy,” replied another one of her admirers.

“Frosted flakes [tiger emoji] because your @$$ is Greaaaaaaaaat,” a third follower chimed in.

“Honey bunches of oats with almonds and Crispin. And girl you are fine,” added a fourth fan.

Epstein often wows her fans by sharing photos of herself showing off her enviable body and sex appeal. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, earlier this week, she uploaded a slideshow of herself rocking a skimpy two-piece bathing suit. It was white, which drew attention to her tan complexion. The suit featured a classic triangle top with thin straps that tied behind her neck. Her bottoms tied on the sides. She was enjoying a sunny day at the beach.