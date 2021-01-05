Reality Steve’s ‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers Break Down Rumors Regarding Matt James’ Final Four Women

On Monday night, fans of ABC’s The Bachelor got to watch as Matt James met most of the ladies who will be vying for his final rose this winter. Spoiler king Reality Steve shared a few juicy tidbits about this upcoming journey and that included some tantalizing details regarding the ladies to keep an eye on during the coming weeks.

The Bachelor spoilers have been a bit difficult to come by this time around. That is primarily due to the fact that Matt and his ladies experienced all of their time together while restricted to the Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania. That plan, which was put into place due to the coronavirus pandemic, meant that a lot of what went down has remained under wraps.

Despite that, Reality Steve has pinpointed some specifics regarding Matt’s “hometown date” recipients. As was the case for Tayshia Adams and her journey as The Bachelorette, Matt won’t be traveling all over the country to meet the families of his final four women. Instead, the loved ones involved will travel to the resort.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

If the spoiler king blogger has it right, fans can expect to see Serena Pitt, Michelle Young, and Rachael Kirkconnell in that group of four. Viewers have not yet met Michelle, but she will be brought in along with several other new bachelorettes after the second rose ceremony.

As for the remaining hometown date recipient, it sounds as if it might be Bri Springs. Beyond that, at this point, it’s not known exactly how these bachelorettes finished in the last stages of the season.

For now, the gossip guru says he is certain that Michelle, Rachael, and Serena received hometown dates. He’s less certain about Bri, and even if she did, he’s not sure how long she lasted beyond that.

In addition, there remains a fair amount of mystery related to Matt’s final rose pick for now. The rumors are that Rachael was the last gal standing, with Michelle being the runner-up.

“I’m not 100% sold on it yet, but, I’m just telling you that’s the one I’ve heard most. I’m also positive Serena P and Michelle don’t win,” Reality Steve explained.

It sounded as if he expected to be able to confirm whether or not Bri made it that far at some point relatively soon. Will he be able to further pinpoint spoilers regarding whether or not Rachael win’s Matt’s heart?

That seems up in the air for now. Despite that, viewers will certainly want to keep an eye on these four women in particular as this run of The Bachelor plays out.