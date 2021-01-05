Donald Trump Wants To ‘Declassify Everything,’ Commentator Says

Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec claimed on Monday that Donald Trump has his sights set on declassification as the final weeks of his presidency come to an end.

“Trump talking about firing everyone right now. Wray, Gina, etc. And wants to declassify everything – UFOs, JFK, all of it,” he tweeted.

Posobiec’s claim was met with enthusiasm by some, including actress Leigh-Allyn Baker.

“As he should. The government having classification power stops all transparency to the people. This is how we got in this mess,” she tweeted.

Others, including commentator Yossi Gestetner, were skeptical of Trump’s purported plans.

“Trump is still talking about declassifying? Talking as in talking and not doing it?” he tweeted.

“Trump at this point can leave Wray in place. Why help Biden start with a new slate?” he added.

Per NBC News, Trump said he’s heard “very interesting” things about Roswell during a Father’s Day-themed interview with his son last year. Elsewhere, the head of state claimed that he would use the U.S. military to determine the existence of UFOS. However, he has also expressed skepticism at pilot sightings of UFOs and suggested he doesn’t believe them.

Regardless of whether Trump releases information on the more mysterious topics of UFOs and John F. Kennedy, the U.S. leader has already been making a push to declassify select government information. Earlier last month, Trump appointed former White House National Security Council staffer Ezra Cohen-Watnick as Chair of the Public Interest Declassification Board in the National Archives. The board advocates for public access to classified information, and Cohen-Watnick’s appointment appears to be part of Trump’s push for the release of documents related to Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

According to CNN, the head of state and his team are clashing with top intel officials in their attempt to declassify data related to the Russia investigation, which the president has repeatedly claimed was linked to a coordinated plot with the intel community to sink his presidency.

As Axios reported last month, Trump’s administration recently declassified intelligence that suggested China was engaged in a scheme to pay non-state actors in Afghanistan to attack U.S. troops. The disclosure comes months after previous intel suggested that Russians were offering a financial reward to Taliban militants who killed American soldiers in the landlocked South Asia Country. According to Politico, the two senior administration officials who broke the Axios story said that intelligence is “very thin” — more so than the reports of Russian bounties.

“Administration officials across multiple agencies are currently working to corroborate the initial intelligence reports,” Axios reported at the time.