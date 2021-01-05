Anna Katharina Puts On Busty Display In Floral Bikini Top For New Video

Anna Katharina gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers something to be motivated by on Monday, January 4, in a new post. The American model and influencer took to the platform to share a hot new video that captured her showing off her insane body as she rocked a stylish bikini top.

The footage featured Anna in an indoor space — seemingly a kitchen. She was captured opening a door, allowing the photographer to enter.

She sizzled in a bright pink bikini top from Meg Liz Swim that included a floral print in a lighter shade. Thin straps tied behind her neck and around her back. Anna teamed it with a pair of light-washed denim pants that sat just below her belly button.

Anna wore her blond hair parted on the side, with the bangs swept to the left. She styled her strands in soft waves that hung down her back.

Anna paired the video-clip with a timely message, sharing that getting off the couch after the holidays can be tough. She revealed that her upload was an ad for Bang Energy, a brand for which she is an ambassador, pointing out that its products help getting back to your regular routine a bit easier.

Her fans proved they liked what they saw. In under a day, the post has attracted more than 20,300 views. It also garnered upwards of 4,900 likes and over 90 comments. Many of her followers used the space to interact with Anna’s message, while many others simply used the occasion to share their admiration for her work and beauty.

“Wow screw the bang because you are an explosion a beauty and a vision of sexy beyond words and you truly take my breath away,” one user raved.

“You really know how to create an ad for an energy drink,” teased another one of her fans.

“Happy New Years [sparkly emoji] Let’s make this year a fun and happy year,” a third admirer gushed.

“What a fabulous smile. Who would want to get off of the couch with you?” replied a fourth admirer.

As a fitness personality, Anna often posts content that showcases her fit figure. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she recently uploaded another video that she also shot for Bang Energy. She was wearing a different two-piece swimsuit that included a hot pink top whose small triangles exposed her cleavage. It featured matching bottoms, though only the strap on one side was visible sitting high on her hipbone. She wore a floral sarong tied around her hips on the right.