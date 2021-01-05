Lori Loughlin Reportedly Wants To Go Back To Acting But Is Afraid ‘People Won’t Work With Her’

The fallen 'Fuller House' star misses her career.

Lori Loughlin wants to get back to work – but she’s afraid no one will work with her.

The former Fuller House star — who just completed a two-month prison sentence at the Federal Correction Institution in Dublin, California after pleading to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in the nationwide college admissions scheme– is already putting out “feelers” for the future, an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

The source told the outlet that the 56-year-old former Hallmark Channel star is focusing on “getting her life back”—and that includes getting back in front of the camera when the timing is right.

“[Lori] would love to start working again one day, but she is scared people won’t work with her,” the source said. “[She] had her team put out feelers.”

A separate source revealed that Loughlin realizes that her career is at a standstill right now. Not only was she written out of the final episodes of Fuller House— a series in which she played Aunt Becky since 1988 — but she was fired from her Hallmark Channel series, When Calls the Heart, and seemingly scrubbed from future made-for-TV movies on the network. But she hopes the New Year will bring new life to her reputation.

“Lori is very hopeful everything will all be behind her in 2021,” the insider told Hollywood Life. “[She] would love to act again, but when the time is right. “She’s ready to do it because she misses it and it’s her passion, but she also feels like more time needs to go by still for everyone to move on. But that is her overall goal in due time.”

Frederick M Brown / Getty Images

While Loughlin is reportedly worried that people won’t want to work with her, many of her longtime co-stars on the Full House franchise have had her back ever since her arrest in the college scheme in 2019.

When accepting Fuller House’s Kids’ Choice Award a few weeks after Loughlin’s arrest nearly two years ago, Candace Cameron Bure seemingly offered support to her TV aunt.

“Family sticks together no matter what,’ She said. “They stick together through the hard times. They support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets.”

For now, Loughlin’s focus is reportedly on “counting the days” until her husband is home. The TV star’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, is serving a five-month sentence at a federal prison in Lompoc, California, for his role in the scandal and won’t be released until April of this year.

Loughlin also has a few other loose ends to tie up before she will be ready to resume her acting career. While she completed her prison term and paid the $150,000 fine she was slapped with, the wealthy actress will undergo two years of supervised release and must complete 100 hours of community service to complete her punishment.