Kayta Elise Henry Spotlights Her Bountiful Booty In Skintight Snakeskin-Print Leggings

Katya Elise Henry dazzled her 8 million Instagram followers with a booty-focused slate of photos on Monday. The social media starlet snapped several selfies in a mirror and included a very short video in what she uploaded for her fans as well. She hyped her fitness challenge and shared some inspirational thoughts in her caption, and people went wild over it all.

For this series, Katya wore her long, dark tresses parted in the middle. She braided her locks and let them hang over her shoulders. She wore some rings on her fingers and small earrings along with a necklace that could be seen under the scoop neckline of her top.

The bodacious beauty wore a cropped black top with long sleeves. It exposed a hint of bare skin in the back and allowed everybody to fully appreciate Katya’s chiseled abs in the front.

Katya added a pair of skintight workout leggings from LiCi Fit. They were covered in a snakeskin print and had a high-waisted design. A bold lemon yellow color combined with the snakeskin pattern to alluringly highlight all of the fitness model’s luscious curves.

In the first photo, the hottie stood with her curvy backside facing the mirror. She twisted her torso and looked at her camera as she snapped the shot, her perky booty demanding attention.

The next photo showed Katya cocking a hip and flaunting her athletic legs along with her curvy derriere. Several additional shots and an extremely brief video allowed the 26-year-old stunner to show off several additional angles of her insanely fit physique. She smiled slightly in several pictures and seemed to purse her lips in another as she showed off her titillating curves.

“You KILLED this mama,” one fan declared.

In less than 24 hours, Katya’s post received more than 165,000 likes and 1,025 comments. In her comment, she referred to how empowered women are able to empower other women. By the looks of the enormous response from her admirers, her followers loved everything about this post.

“baby got that booooooty,” another fan raved.

“WOW WOW WOW very beautiful,” a third user wrote.

“Da booty got me on Katya workouts not even gonna lie,” someone else praised.

Last week, Katya shared some snapshots showing her ready to cheer on her Miami Heat beau Tyler Herro during a game at the stadium. She once again flaunted her rock-hard abs and hourglass curves. In the days since first sharing those photos, more than 218,000 likes and 1,050 comments have poured in from her enthusiastic admirers.