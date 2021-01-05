Qimmah Russo Slays In Neon Bikini Bottoms To Flaunt Her Chiseled Physique

Qimmah Russo thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, January 5, in a new post that showed off her chiseled physique. The American fitness model and trainer took to the app to share a video of herself clad in a skimpy ensemble consisting of bikini bottoms and a sporty top that bared her muscles.

The video-clip showed Russo striking different poses in front of a light gray wall. According to the geotag, she was in Los Angeles, California. She faced the camera while moving her body around, showcasing different angles of her figure and outfit.

She was dressed in a pair of playful swimsuit bottoms boasting what appeared to be an animal print in varying neon colors. It featured a hipster design that clung to Russo’s strong hips, sitting higher on the sides. She completed her look with a white sports bra.

Russo wore her copper-dyed hair in a middle part and styled in straight strands that she pulled over her shoulders.

In the caption, Russo wished her followers a good morning and used the space to ask them about their “dream body” and biggest motivation. She also shared what she had for breakfast, urging them to make their first meal of the day a balanced one.

Within the first hour, the post has been viewed more than 11,000 times, garnering upwards of 3,900 likes and over 100 comments in as much time. Her fans quickly took to the comments section to interact with Russo, replying to her caption while also praising her killer looks and powerful inspiration.

“Good morning gorgeous! Have a blessed, fit day!” one one of her fans raved.

“Good morning, I’m looking at it, I’m looking at it, always following,” replied another user.

“[You] look like a Bodybuilder, I have so many motivators and yes you are one of them,” a third admirer chimed in.

“SWEETHEART, YOU ARE MY DREAM BODY. YOU ARE MY MOTIVATION. AND I HAVE NEVER WANTED TO REACH FOR MY DREAMS SO MUCH IN MY WHOLE LIFE!!!….I LOVE YOU DARLING….I REALLY DO,” gushed a fourth follower.

Russo often uses her own physique as a way to draw the attention of her followers and get them interested in a healthy lifestyle. Over the weekend, she once again took to the social media platform to post a couple of photos that saw her dressed in a scanty workout set that clung to her amazing figure, as The Inquisitr has reported. She had on a sports bra with a low-cut neckline and biker spandex shorts outlined her killer quads.