Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Apologizes To Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) feels horrible for upending Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) life again. He will apologize to her for any difficulty that he has caused her.

The daily spoilers indicate that Thomas still experiences shame for actions while he was sick. Although it wasn’t his fault, he feels responsible for throwing so many people’s lives into disarray.

Thomas Feels Guilty

Thomas only recently learned that someone beside Hope had witnessed him hallucinating. She told him that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) had seen him kiss the mannequin. He felt so ashamed when he realized that Hope’s husband had seen him in such bad shape.

The designer will be shocked when he finds out that Liam had believed that he had actually been kissing the real Hope. He also realizes that this must have caused some tension in her marriage. The blond will confirm that Liam had been angry when he accused her of kissing him.

Thomas struggles with guilt because he keeps making life difficult for Hope but she always forgives him. He already believes that she has the biggest heart, and this will reinforce his belief in her goodness. He knows that he’s lucky to have her in his and Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) life.

Hope Accepts An Apology

Thomas will apologize to Hope, per The TV Guide. He’s sorry that he caused her such strife and heartache. He knows that Liam can overreact and hopes that they were able to patch things up. Hope will confirm that they’re okay now.

However, the designer is correct about Liam’s reaction. As seen in the above tweet, he was shattered when he saw the kiss and promptly went to the cliff house. He and Steffy got drunk and made love that night. At the time, Liam was sure that his marriage was over because his wife had cheated on him.

Little does Hope know that she and her husband are not fine. Liam has to confess his secret to her because he has even worse news to tell her. He and Steffy may have conceived a baby on the night they slept together. Steffy is pregnant and doesn’t know who the baby’s father is. She’s also currently seeing Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and he could also have fathered her child.

It appears Hope may be softening toward Thomas. Will she cry on his shoulder after finding out that her husband cheated on her and could be expecting a child with Steffy?