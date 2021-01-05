Kiki Passo Shows Off Impressive Cleavage In Revealing Tank Top

Model Kiki Passo is known for sharing sultry content on social media. On Tuesday, she continued doing so when she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures that saw her flaunting her cleavage in a revealing tight tank top while sporting a pair of shorts.

Kiki’s top was black, and it had a low-cut neckline that flashed plenty of cleavage. The shirt also had a large cut-out section just below the neckline, showing off even more of her voluptuous chest.

The popular influencer wore the shirt tucked into a pair of tiny white denim shorts. They had a mid-rise waist and had frayed hems.

The model wore her hair parted of center and styled in loose curls.

For accessories, she sported a pair of large hoop earrings, a pendant necklace and a bangle bracelet.

According to the geotag, she was in Miami, Florida, when the snaps were taken. The update consisted of three photos that saw her standing outside next to a leafy plant with a fence in the background.

In the first frame, Kiki faced the camera with a sultry expression on her face. The image was cropped at the tops of her thighs. The model’s ample chest was a focal point, but the tops of her things were also hard to miss.

Kiki held one arm in front of her body and squeezed her breasts together in the second picture. She gazed at the camera while her blond locks were tossed over one shoulder.

The last image saw Kiki from a slight side angle. She leaned forward with her hands on her hips, showing off her bosom and slim midsection. She smiled at the lens while her hair caught the sunlight.

In the caption, Kiki asked her 1.3 million followers which one of the snaps they preferred.

While some had a favorite, it seemed that others could not pick just one they liked the most.

“Impossible to pick!! But if I had had to I’d go with # 2!! But so incredibly beautiful and sexy for all of them!!” one fan commented.

“The second PHOTO MADE ME SCREAM!! spectacular,” quipped a second Instagram user, adding a flame and kiss emoji.

“Literally one of the prettiest and most beautiful ladies this world has been blessed with,” added a third admirer.

“All are magnificent. My favorite is the one with your smile,” wrote a fourth follower, adding a smiley face emoji.

Last week, Kiki shared a series of snaps that saw her flaunting her cleavage and flat abs in an animal-print bikini.