Alexa Collins Flaunts Pert Derriere In Tight Leggings

Alexa Collins wowed fans with two new images of her in the same sexy workout set. The model shared the snaps to her feed on Instagram on January 5, and the upload has earned plenty of attention from her 1.2 million fans.

The first image in the series saw Alexa posing in profile. She folded her hands in front of her midsection and looked over her shoulder with an alluring stare. Alexa put her left foot on the step in front of her, bending her leg at the knee as she planted the opposite foot on the ground. The next image in the set captured Alexa posing similarly, but she had her backside more toward the camera.

The model flaunted her bombshell curves in a coordinating workout set that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she sported an off-white sports bra that complemented her tanned skin. The garment had a racerback cut, exposing her toned arms, shoulders, and back. It also featured another thick strap around the middle of her back, drawing attention to her toned midsection.

Alexa sported a pair of equally hot leggings. They had a thick waistband that was worn high over her hips, highlighting her trim tummy and waist. The leggings proceeded to fit tightly over her pert derriere and upper thighs. There was a large pocket on the front of the leg, and the bottoms hugged her body all the way to her ankles. She added a pair of white and blue tie-dye socks and off-white sneakers to complete her ensemble.

Alexa wore her long, blond locks with a center part, and they tumbled down her shoulders and back. In the caption of the upload, the model greeted her audience, adding a sun emoji to the end of her words.

Within a short time of the post being shared on her feed, it’s already amassed more than 16,000 likes and 250-plus comments from her adoring fans. Some social media users applauded Alexa and her incredible body, while a few more asked questions about her outfit.

“Love that workout outfit! Need!” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“Good morning Alexa, Happy Tuesday! Have an amazing day!” another fan wrote.

“Could you please send me a autographed picture please you are so beautiful and attractive and so very sexy,” another requested.

“Good Morning Beautiful. In every single photo, you simply take my breath away… absolutely amazing,” a fourth social media user complimented.