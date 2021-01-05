‘The Young And The Restless’ & ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Crossover Promo Video: Summer Goes To LA

The new The Young and the Restless promo video for the CBS daytime crossover with The Bold and the Beautiful teases that things heat up in Los Angeles when Summer arrives.

In Genoa City, Summer (Hunter King) doesn’t appreciate that Sally (Courtney Hope) seemed to be gunning for her job and her man, and she warned Kyle (Michael Mealor) about the situation. Although Jack (Peter Bergman) has some sympathy for Sally and urges Summer to give her a second chance, the Newman granddaughter merely goes through the motions when it comes to the newcomer vying to usurp her power.

After having coffee with Sally and sensing that the former fashion designer was less than genuine, Summer talked to Kyle (Michael Mealor) and decided it was time to pack up her Forrester outfits and jet to Los Angeles to dig for dirt on her would-be rival. After all, there had to be some reason Sally left in such a hurry.

The promo opens with Kyle introducing the situation, and it quickly moves to Wyatt (Darin Brooks) announcing that viewers’ two favorite soaps — Y&R and B&B — are doing a crossover event that will last for two weeks. Summer mentions that it’s time for her and Kyle to get out of cold Genoa City for the winter and head to sunny Los Angeles, and it looks like she couldn’t be happier to ditch her snowshoes for sundresses.

While in L.A., Summer plans to do a little business while also getting the real scoop on why Sally left. Given the controversy, Flo (Katrina Bowden) is more than happy to spill all the beans. She notes that there is so much to tell Summer about the former designer’s departure from the fashion scene.

When all is said and done, Summer feels confident that the whole trip will be a win-win for her and Kyle because they’ll better know how to handle Sally, who is currently Lauren’s (Tracey Bregman) assistant. Plus, since Sally has Jack on her side, they feel that they need to know what they’re dealing with.

It’s unclear how Summer will handle the shocking information she’ll receive about how Sally faked an illness to try to hold onto her man and ended up having to leave in shame. Overall, though, the situation doesn’t bode well for Sally, who desperately wanted a fresh start in Genoa City. This fact-finding mission could end up destroying that possibility.