‘World’s Hottest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Sizzles In Skintight Sheer Crop Top & Tiny Daisy Dukes

On Tuesday, January 5, fitness model and trainer Lauren Drain made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 3.7 million Instagram followers. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Los Angeles, California.

In the first image, the Registered Nurse stood in what appears to be a wheat field. She turned to the side and arched her back, as she touched her hair. She looked directly at the camera with her mouth slightly open.

Lauren opted to wear an off-the-shoulder cream-colored cropped blouse with billowy sleeves. She paired the top with tiny denim shorts that left little to the imagination. The revealing outfit showcased her toned midsection and sculpted thighs.

The blond bombshell wore her long locks down in slightly tousled waves. Her nails were also manicured and painted a vampy color.

She altered her position for the following photo by facing the photographer. She stood with her legs spread, as she continued to focus her gaze on the camera lens, parting her lips.

The mother-of-one changed her shirt for the second photo. She sported a sheer white lace long-sleeved crop top that clung to her incredible curves.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation implied that she uploaded both pictures because she could not “decide between” them. She also encouraged her followers to sign up for her 2021 fitness challenge.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Absolutely gorgeous… u are so beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding both a heart-eye and red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“You look like some kind of sun goddess,” added a different devotee, along with numerous fire emoji.

“You look amazing in both pictures Lauren,” remarked another admirer.

“[They’re] both beautiful! And I love the shorts!!!!! You go girl!!!!!!” chimed a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Lauren has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of herself in risque ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded photos, in which she wore a pair of green underwear. That post has been liked over 19,000 times since it was shared.