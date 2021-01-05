Ana Cheri Wears Nothing But A Thong & Chain Garter Belt In Steamy Shower Snap

Brunette bombshell Ana Cheri — who is known by her 12.5 million Instagram followers for sharing racy content — lit up her page Tuesday with a steamy snap that saw her flashing plenty of skin. In the sizzling shot, she posed topless under a shower, wearing a thong bikini bottom.

Ana’s thong was white, and it popped against her sun-kissed skin. The sides were pulled high on her hips, giving her fans a nice look at her fabulous booty. She also sported a gold chain garter belt.

The popular influencer accessorized with a pair of gold dangle earrings and a matching cuff on her upper arm.

The former Playboy model wore her hair pulled up in a messy bun with a few curly tendrils framing her face.

Ana was standing in a shower for the photo. She was just a few inches away from the showerhead, which had water streaming out of it. The walls were covered with a beige marbled tile, and the fixtures had a bronzed copper finish.

The camera captured Ana from a side angle as she posed with her back to the lens. Bright light hit the backside of her body, illuminating water drops on her smooth, seemingly flawless skin. Part of the chain in her garter belt hung between her cheeks, calling attention to her butt. She stood with one leg slightly forward, highlighting her booty even more. She held her hands over her breasts while she looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face.

The post was a smash hit, with more than 98,000 of Ana’s followers hitting the heart button within an hour of her uploading it.

Many of her fans took some time to leave a compliment in the comments section.

“Wow so gorgeous hope you have a great day,” one admirer wrote, adding several emoji that included flames.

“I just can’t handle this omg too much perfection,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“My eyes have been blessed,” joked a third fan, adding pink heart and smiley face emoji.

“There aren’t enough words to describe how beautiful u are,” a fourth comment read.

Ana has a knack for looking good in just about everything she wears. Last month, she shared a photo that saw her rocking a black workout bra with a pair of matching bike shorts. She wore the bra unzipped to flash a bit of her cleavage. She completed her look with a cropped jacket, which she wore open to show off her flat abs.