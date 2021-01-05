‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Liam & Steffy Make A Stunning Decision

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will jointly come to a decision. After some heated debate, the former couple will come to an agreement about the future of their family.

The daily spoilers indicate that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will receive some shocking news after Liam gets Steffy’s blessing to tell her the truth.

Steffy’s Pregnancy Changes Everything

Liam and Steffy are both trying to deal with the fact that she’s pregnant, as seen in the image below. Their one-night stand may have some consequences that neither is ready to deal with. Liam is married to Hope and they have a family of their own, while Steffy is with Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan).

They discuss the pregnancy and realize that they only have one option. They need to come clean about sleeping together. Steffy will finally give Liam permission to tell Hope, while she will relay the news to Finn. They know that they are in for some tough discussions when their infidelity becomes public knowledge.

However, Steffy slept with both Liam and Finn which means that she doesn’t know who the father is and will need to do some DNA tests. They should deal with the situation than try and sweep it under the rug as the sooner that everyone knows the truth, the sooner that they can move forward.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Liam is stunned by Steffy’s explosive revelation. pic.twitter.com/9mibFRpeRo — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 4, 2021

Committed To Parenthood

Steffy and Liam realize that they need to put the kids first. He will still be Kelly and Beth’s dad, no matter how Hope takes the news. It is for their sake that they must come clean. They could do the tests secretly, but then Kelly and Beth may never know that they have another sibling, and more chaos could ensue.

So, the exes decide to do the right thing and confess, per TV Guide. Liam will be nervous when he speaks to his wife and will try to prepare her for what he’s about to say. Likewise, Steffy also wants to back out when Finn starts dreaming about their future together. She wishes that she can let him believe that she’s pregnant with his child, but she knows that it’s wrong to mislead him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that all hell will break loose when Hope and Finn find out that they have been cheated on. Will Liam and Hope’s marriage crumble, and will Finn walk away from his relationship with Steffy?