‘DWTS’ Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Shares Birthday Wishes For Nephew Shai, Calls Him ‘My Mans’ In Sweet IG Tribute

Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy shared birthday wishes for his nephew Shai, and used a sweet nickname for the little boy in a new Instagram share. The son of his brother Maks and wife Peta Murgatroyd turned four and Val honored him with a sweet photo montage of snaps from throughout his short life.

Val called Shai “my mans” in the caption of a slideshow of five photos.

In the first pic, Val was seen as he tenderly bit Shai’s foot. In the 2017 pic, Shai wore a powder blue onesie with foot coverings. He was wrapped in a cream-colored blanket that had little gray birds printed atop it. Val was shirtless in the photograph, looking up from nibbling on Shai’s toes. The baby appeared to be blissfully unaware of what his uncle was up to.

The second slide was a video of Shai as he and Val danced with one another to a hip hop tune. Val held Shai close as the two held hands and moved to the music. The toddler laughed as his uncle moved him back and forth, close to the camera.

In two subsequent snaps, Peta showed off her growing belly alongside Maks. She wore a cropped black athletic top and leggings. Her long, blonde tresses were piled high atop her head. Maks donned what looked to be a white towel around his waist as he tenderly kissed her belly.

The last photograph was of Val and Shai today. The handsome four-year-old appears to be a sweet combination of both his parents’ good looks. Val seemed to be with his nephew in front of a bouncy house. The mirrorball winner wore a black New York Yankees baseball hat on his head, a nod to his former New York home, as Shai looked away from the camera.

In the comments section, Val admitted that he has had some influence on the toddler. He claimed the boy knows all the lyrics to “My Chick Bad” by Ludacris.

Fans of the Dancing with the Stars clan loved the snaps and could not believe that Shai was already four.

“Oh my goodness! He’s gotten so big! Happy birthday!” wrote one fan.

“Sexiest uncle that ever lived,” claimed a second follower.

“Aww he’s so precious Happy Birthday to him, his looks are such a cross between both his parents,” penned a third Instagram user.

“Time flies for sure, enjoy! He is such a little prince,” remarked a fourth fan.