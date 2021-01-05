NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Kemba Walker To Heat For Four Players And Draft Pick

Since the 2020 offseason, rumors have been swirling around All-Star point guard Kemba Walker and his future with the Boston Celtics. Though he remains an official member of the Celtics’ roster, there’s still a huge possibility that he is moved before the 2021 trade deadline. Walker is yet to fully recover from his injury, but several title contenders that are eyeing to improve their backcourt and need more star power on their roster are expected to express a strong interest in adding him to their team if he becomes available on the trading block.

One of the potential suitors of Walker on the trade market could be the Miami Heat. In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network proposed a blockbuster deal that would enable the Heat to form a “Big Three” of Walker, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo in the 2020-21 NBA season. In the suggested scenario, the Heat would be sending a package that includes Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, and a 2026 first-round pick to the Celtics in exchange for Walker and a 2022 second-round pick.

“In order for the Miami Heat to acquire Kemba Walker via trade, they have to trade away at least $19.1M in contracts since Walker’s contract coming in is worth $34.3M this season. With this trade package, Andre Iguodala’s and Kelly Olynyk’s contracts add up to about $27.1M and make things a lot easier on the Heat as they would not be over the tax threshold this season. If Boston was to give up Kemba Walker, they would definitely want one or two of the Miami Heat’s young players and in this scenario, they would be receiving Rookie of the Year runner-up Kendrick Nunn and sharpshooter Duncan Robinson.”

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

The potential deal would finally fulfill Miami’s dream of adding another star that would help Butler and Adebayo bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy to South Beach. As of now, it remains unknown when Walker will officially return to the court. When he’s 100 percent healthy, he would give the Heat a very reliable scoring option, playmaker, and floor-spacer. His arrival in Miami is expected to lessen the load on the offensive end of the floor for Butler and make them a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference this season.

Meanwhile, the proposed scenario would also make a lot of sense for the Celtics, especially if they no longer view Walker as part of their long-term future. Aside from getting rid of his massive salary, the potential deal would allow them to add two solid veteran role players in Iguodala and Olynyk and two young and promising talents in Robinson and Nunn who fit the timeline of franchise cornerstones Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They would also be receiving a future first-round pick that they could use to add another talented prospect to their roster or as a trade chip to further solidify their championship core.