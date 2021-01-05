Alex Trebek Pleas For Fans To Open Their Hearts To Those Suffering From COVID In First Of Final Five Shows

Alex Trebek made a heartfelt plea to his fans and viewers of Jeopardy! during the first of the final five episodes taped before his death to open up their hearts to those suffering from coronavirus. He made his statement prior to the start of the January 4 game where three contestants battled it out for the win as they answered questions from challenging categories.

In the video seen below, Alex asked his followers to continue the season of giving in a video that was taped 10 days prior to his death reported Entertainment Weekly.

The host stepped out onto the set of the legendary game show, which he helmed for 36 years.

He spoke directly to the camera and reminded viewers that one month prior, he had asked them to take a moment and give thanks for all of the blessings that they enjoyed in their lives.

Alex then spoke of a different kind of message. He called the holiday season that of giving. He said he understood that people wanted to be generous with their families, friends, and loved ones. Alex then asked his fans to go one step further.

He said he wanted them to open up their hands and hearts to those who were still suffering because of COVID-19 due to no fault of their own.

“We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society. If we all pitch in just a little bit, we’re going to get there,” he said.

Jeopardy! Executive Producer Mike Richards shared his own remarks about the aforementioned statement to Entertainment Weekly.

Mike explained that Alex had been out of work, having had surgery for pancreatic cancer. He said he was not sure if he would be able to return to his hosting duties. The producer said that on that first episode when Alex walked out, he had no idea he was going to talk directly to the audience in that manner.

He said to EW that everyone on set started to clap, and there are points in Jeopardy! when clapping is allowed and some when it is not. Mike remarked that Alex looked over at them as if to wonder what they were clapping about after his remarks as they showed their support for his heartfelt statement.

Fans of the series left their own commentary regarding that pivotal moment.

“What a classy, big-hearted man he was. Even though he was suffering through incredible pain, he wanted his viewers to focus on and help others. We miss you, Alex!” penned one follower.

“So sad to know this is Alex’s last week. Filmed 3 weeks before he passed. Bless this beautiful gentleman – our Canadian boy whom we love and are so proud of,” wrote a second fan.